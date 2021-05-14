Obituary: James Vincent Lewis

James Vincent Lewis, 78, of Great Falls, MT passed away at his home on May 2nd, 2021. Born March 12, 1943 in Hagerstown, MD to Jim and Gloria (Sack) Lewis, James graduated high school in 1961. He would go on to join the Navy and be stationed in California; this turn of events led him to meet the love of his life, Theresse Joann Martin. The young couple were married on July 2, 1965 in Wasco, California; they shared 55 years and 3 children together.

He served his country valiantly in battle during the Vietnam war; James was instrumental in multiple missions in the air and his work on the aircraft carrier. Upon returning from the war, James and Theresse lived in Bakersfield, CA from 1973-1979 and then moved to Great Falls, MT in 1980. He went on to wear many hats after the Navy, such as fire suppression systems salesman, ranch hand/mechanic, electronics repairman, and computer repair technician. When he was not working, he enjoyed being in the outdoors hunting and fishing.