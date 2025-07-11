Obituary: James W. Gruel

James (Jim) W. Gruel, 72, started the 4th of July off with a bang when he passed away suddenly in his sleep at home. Jim was born September 26, 1952, the fourth child of Howard and Phyllis Gruel, in Great Falls and spent his life in Portage, MT.

Jim attended the Portage one-room school and graduated from C.M. Russel High School in 1970. He attended MSU for a short time and returned to the family farm.

Jim worked for DM Farm (John and Molly Good) for 40 years. He enjoyed shooting and helped many inexperienced shooters learn about gun safety and shooting. He looked forward to the Hunting Season where we got to spend a lot of time with family and friends.

Jim was a great storyteller and had seven rules of life that he shared with family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Larry Gruel; and sister, Donna Tarantino.

He is survived by his wife, Debby (Baumgart) Gruel; his son, Chris, who is the pride and joy of his life; sister, Helen (Mike) Kaczmarek; brothers and sisters in law, Noel Gruel, Tom Tarantino, Janice & Cal Rerucha, Patricia Baumgart, and Virginia & Philip Michaelson. As well as many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.

There will be a gathering of family and friends after harvest. Jim requested no service.

If you are going to be dumb, you’ve got to be tough – Jim Gruel

