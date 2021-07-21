Obituary: James William Wandke

James William Wandke, 64, of Great Falls, passed away July 16, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer. James was born in Great Falls on June 10, 1957, to Bruce and Betty Wandke. He graduated from CMR High School in 1975. He married his wife of 41 years, Tonya Kelleher on August 9, 1979. They welcomed two daughters, Trinity in March 1983 and Lindsay in May 1986.

Jim and Tonya purchased One Hour X-tra Clean in 1981. He worked beside his wife for 40 years. Jim enjoyed being a business owner and took pride in the work he did. He enjoyed working with all of his customers. He saw most of them on a weekly basis. Jim and Tonya retired in February of 2020 after 40 years of ownership.