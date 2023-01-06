Obituary: James “Woody” Woods

James “Woody” Woods was born January 4, 1942 and passed away at home on January 4, 2023 on his 81st birthday. He was born at home in Farmington, Michigan. He graduated from Farmington High School and then enlisted in the U. S. Air Force as a mechanic for the 97th Air Refueling Squadron. Woody was stationed at Malmstrom in Great Falls. It was during this time that he met Ember Harmon at a Saturday-night dance at the Demolay. They married later that year in October of 1962.

Jim and Ember built a busy, happy life in the Great Falls community while raising their 3 children, Autumn, Allen, and April. When the family was young, Jim loved coaching hockey and little league baseball for all of Allen’s teams. He loved and encouraged every player he coached.

Woody built a successful career working at various jobs including 15 years for the Frito Lay company. His real passion was helping customers find the perfect car. He prided himself on exceptional service and high integrity and loved his job. He finished his career at City Toyota and was Top Salesman many of those years. Jim was a huge sports fan and played golf, racquetball, softball, as well as camping, fishing, and boating. He was a lifelong Detroit Tigers, Lions, Red Wings, and University of Michigan Wolverines fan.

Music was his true gift and passion. He shared his beautiful tenor voice by singing in the church choir for 53 years and performed countless solos and duets for weddings, funerals, and many other special occasions.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Ember; his daughters, Autumn (Steve) Keller and April (Shaun) Woods-Tatarka; daughter-in-law Shirley Woods; grandchildren, Ari, Jori, Tevin, Jim, Mary, Shaun, Dylan; and 4 great-grandchildren. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.

