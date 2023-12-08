Obituary: Jan Delmont Carter

Three weeks shy of his 60th wedding anniversary, Jan Delmont Carter passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on December 7, 2023. Jan was born on February 22, 1939, in Great Falls, Montana to Helen and Del Carter. He attended Roosevelt Elementary School, Paris Gibson Junior High, and graduated from Great Falls High School in 1957. He attended the University of Montana where he was a member of Sigma Chi Fraternity and graduated with a Business Administration degree in 1961. He met Lisette Bennett who was also a student at the University and they were married on December 28, 1963. They settled in Great Falls where they raised their two children, Ben and Lisette.

In 1961, Jan and his father bought Smith Equipment Company which through the years became MDS Construction Supply. “The Shop” was his happy place where he loved working and never retired. Jan was an active volunteer having served as Founding Director of Mountain West Bank, President of the Great Falls Children’s Receiving Home, Chair of the Deaconess Hospital Board and Foundation during the merger with the Columbus Hospital, President of the Montana State Golf Association, Member of the University of Montana Foundation Board, President of the University of Great Falls Board of Trustees, Chairman of the Restoration Committee of St. Ann’s Cathedral, Vice-Chair of St. Ann’s Pastoral Council, and President of Meadowlark Country Club Board of Directors. Jan was also inducted into the Montana State Golf Association Hall of Fame.

Jan loved playing with his weekday golf group and while he described himself as a lousy player, he had 6 holes in one and shot his age at 79. An avid sportsperson, Jan picked up a 7-10 split in his weekly bowling league the night his daughter was born. Soon thereafter, he saw a UFO while spending time with friends at the Roseth cabin in Monarch. Jan always had a project and one of his largest was restoring his wife’s childhood home and property in St. Regis, Montana where he taught his grandchildren to ski, play golf, drive, and burn an annual towering slash pile which garnered the attention of the local fire department.

Jan is survived by his wife , Lisette (Bennett); son, Bennett (Caroline); daughter, Lisette (Tim Durkin); grandchildren, Matthew, Carter and Lisette Durkin; and three nieces.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.

