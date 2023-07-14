Obituary: Jana L. Larson

Jana Lynette Larson, 52, passed away on July 7, 2023. Jana was born in Midwest City, Oklahoma, on January 15, 1971, to James Morrison and Toni Belcher (Williams). During her childhood, the family moved to Great Falls, Montana, where she graduated from Great Falls High in 1989. She earned her cosmetology license, as well as a bachelor’s degree in elementary education.

With her education, Jana was employed as a long-term substitute for quite some time, before beginning her career at NEW, where she stayed employed for 17 years.

After meeting the love of her life, Wally Larson, in Great Falls, the couple would go on to make one of the greatest decisions of their lives, and married at the Hitching Post Wedding Chapel in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho on September 25.

Jana absolutely adored her friends and family, loving the time she got to spend with them. One of her favorite things to do was to join Wally on the long hauls in his semi-truck. Her favorite stops in all their travels were anywhere on the beach. With visiting countless beaches, Jana dreamt of climbing to the top of a lighthouse but was ironically afraid of heights.

She is survived by her mother, Toni Lynette (Williams) Belcher and husband Charles Belcher; Father, James Morrison and wife Janis Morrison; Daughter, Caila Rutkowski; Son, Jacob Mccrea; Sister, Karen Farrow; and 5 grandchildren.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.



