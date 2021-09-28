Obituary: Jane Elizabeth O'Brien

Jane Elizabeth O’Brien, 74, passed away on the evening of September 23rd, 2021 in Great Falls, MT. Born on November 19th, 1946 in Jersey City, NJ, Jane was one of eight children born to Francis and Rose (James) O’Brien. Though born in New Jersey, Jane was raised in New York City, NY where she attended local schools and graduated from high school.

She went on to become an accomplished accountant, loving mother to her daughter Carrie O’Brien, as well as an aunt, sister and friend to many others.