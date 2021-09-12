Obituary: Jane Marie Schwartz

Jane Marie Schwartz, 78, of Billings, MT passed away on July 28, 2021, surrounded by her family. Jane was born to Harley Hurd and Bernita Burns in Fort Benton, MT on August 11, 1942. She grew up in Big Sandy, MT and graduated from Chester High School, (although she proudly claimed to be a graduate of Big Sandy High School!).

On December 20, 1958, Jane married Robert David Schwartz, Jr. Together they had two children, Clay, 62, and Brenda, 58. She and Bob divorced in 1981. Jane and her family lived in Great Falls, moved to Havre for several years and relocated back to Great Falls in 1980. Jane recently moved to Billing to be closer to her son and family and was looking forward to moving into the new home they were building.

Jane enjoyed reading, solving sudoku puzzles, watching Hallmark movies and singing with the Sweet Adelines / Electric City Harmony for several years. Most importantly, Jane enjoyed visiting with friends and family.