Obituary: Janet Ada Bielen

Janet Ada Bielen, 89, of Great Falls and Fort Benton passed away peacefully at home of natural causes on Thursday, February 15, 2024. She was born December 24, 1934, in Zurich, Montana, later growing up in Shelby, Montana. She graduated from Shelby High school in 1953 and married her high school sweetheart, Ronald Bielen on February 6, 1954.

Both hard working Montanans, they raised four children in communities throughout Montana. Ron’s work for Buttrey Foods as a meat department manager took them from one end of the state to the other. Janet always joked that they lived in a town only long enough for her to get unpacked and settled. In 1973, Ron retired from Buttery’s, and they moved to Big Sandy where they opened their first grocery store, Ron’s Food Center. In 1977, they bought another grocery store in Fort Benton and later downsized to L&R Meats. Janet ran the bakery at L&R where for years she made soup, sandwiches, and pastries for many community members.

Janet’s hobbies included golf, ceramics at Marilyn Lehman’s studio, cross stitch and crafting with her neighbor Joyce Cassidy, and spoiling her grandchildren and great grandchildren. “Gigi” as she was known to the great grandchildren was usually as mischievous as the kids.

She is survived by her brother, Marvin (Carol) Belcher; her children, Lori (Robert) Henderson, Larry (Diane Ray), Diana (Allen) Unghire, and Donald (Karyn) Bielen; eight grandchildren; and 21 great grandchildren,

