Obituary: Janet Elizabeth (Smith) Stevens

An amazing woman, Janet Elizabeth Smith Stevens 82 of Loma, MT left us on Monday September 27, 2021 after a remarkably brief stay in Hospice in Great Falls. Janet was born to Joseph and Pauline (Burchak) Smith May 13, 1939 in Fort Benton.

After her graduation from Fort Benton High School in 1957, she married Harvey Drube, they had 3 children; Margaret, Tom and Dennis. The family moved to Loma, where Janet remained working for a number of years in the office of Big Sky Aerial Photo, long after she and Harvey divorced.

In 1979, Janet and Gary "G.W." Stevens met and began their life together. When Janet & Gary married December 10th,1982 she gained two sons and a daughter. Gary Lee, Troy and Smoque.

Gary and Janet enjoyed many wonderful years together on the farm North of Loma in the Colony Bay area. After selling the farm, they relocated to their current home in Loma.