Obituary: Janet Loretta Haffner-Lynn

Janet Loretta Haffner-Lynn, 78, of Great Falls, MT, passed away on January 13, 2022, after an extended battle with hospital acquired Covid pneumonia. Janet was born on May 31, 1943, to James and Thelma Tyler in Malta, MT. After graduating with honors from Malta High School, Janet quickly began her dream of becoming a successful businesswoman. In 1962, Janet met Bob Haffner at a New Year’s Eve Party in Great Falls. They married 6 months later. Janet and Bob went on to have 3 children. She accepted a job with Blue Cross of Montana as executive secretary to the president and did very well. She eventually worked her way up to vice president of marketing, becoming the first woman to ever hold the position.

Janet and Bob were very active with their children, spending many weekends at the lake, on the river, or in Malta visiting Janet’s parents on the farm. Throughout their marriage, Janet and Bob entered several business ventures, among which were a paint store, commercial rentals, insurance sales, and lastly, the R & R Casino. In 1994 Bob Haffner unexpectedly passed away.

In 1996, Janet met James Lynn of Great Falls. Janet and Jim married later that same year on November 6. They traveled extensively during the early years of their marriage by travel trailer, plane, and RV. They enjoyed attending all their grandchildren’s sporting events and rarely missed a game or performance.

In 2002, RJ returned to Montana to manage the bar which allowed Janet to begin her transition into retirement. Unfortunately, Janet was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2006. While the cancer was successfully treated at the Mayo Clinic, her lungs were never the same, and she lived with this burden until her last day. She was very strong willed and during numerous hospitalizations proved many of her caregivers wrong who underestimated her resilience.