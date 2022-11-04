Obituary: Janet Shepherd Adamson

Janet Shepherd Adamson, 72, our beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and great friend, passed away on Monday, October 31, 2022. Born October 20, 1950 in Crandon, WI to Gideon and Cecelia (Kaduback) Shepherd, Janet was one of three children. The family moved to Montana where she graduated from Choteau High School. Janet joined the U. S. Army on October 24, 1969, serving for two years at Fort Bragg, NC as an Intelligence Analyst. She met Monte Adamson when she was riding with friends and their car broke down, and he gallantly stopped to rescue them. They were married on October 23, 1971, in Choteau, remaining happily together for 47 years, until his passing.

Family was Janet’s priority, she enjoyed being a wife and mother. She loved her family, church, community and enjoyed traveling. She worked as a caretaker for the developmentally disabled people at Choteau Activities and helped out at the Full Circle Thrift Store. She helped host the Special Olympics for eight years, was the D.A.R.E. officer for the Fairfield school system, was the Red Ribbon Week organizer, was a member of the LDS Church Relief Society, was a den leader for the Boy Scouts of America, and helped as an EMT first responder.

