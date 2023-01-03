Obituary: Janet Zimmerman

Janet Zimmerman, 76, of Great Falls, MT passed away on December 28, 2022. She was born on September 6, 1946, to Kenneth and Naomi McFarlen. She graduated from Great Falls High School in 1964.

In 1971, she married her loving husband, George. George and Janet settled in the Geyser area where they raised their 4 children. After the passing of George in 2009, Janet moved to Great Falls to be closer to family.

Nothing was more important to Janet than her family. She cherished spending as much time with them as she could. Some of the other things that Janet enjoyed doing were watching movies, cooking, going to the races, shopping, meeting/talking to people, and going on long drives to see various sites.

