Obituary: Janice 'Jiggs' Louise Jones

Janice Louise Jones “Jiggs” of Great Falls passed away on October 23, 2022, at the age of 73. Jiggs was born in Scobey, Montana on June 22, 1949, to Herman J. “Dutch” and Adele Marie (Fugere) Roos (Fugere).

Jiggs was raised in Flaxville, Montana and attended school in Scobey Montana until the Roos family moved to Great Falls where she Graduated from Central High School in 1968.

After graduation Jiggs worked at Mountain Bell Telephone Company. Janice met the love of her life, Robert G. “Bob” Jones, and was married 50 years raising three children.

Jiggs enjoyed her children and grandchildren and loved it when they attended church with her on Sunday.



