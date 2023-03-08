Obituary: Janice Lucille White-Stoos

Janice Lucille White-Stoos, age 68, passed away peacefully in her home on March 2, 2023, of heart failure. She was born on March 13, 1954, in Brady, Texas. Jan married her partner of 30 years, Ray Stoos, on March 17, 2015, in Playa Del Carmen, Mexico with close friends and family in tow. Jan went to CMR High School followed by a few college courses and specialty classes to include stained glass and pottery.

For 30 years, Jan worked at Benefis Hospital (Deaconess) as a caterer. After she left Benefis, she and her daughter started a new adventure and opened the Candy Bouquet, which was eventually sold. Jan then took a part-time job at Lucky Lil’s Casino where she worked for 10 years before retiring.

Jan was a free spirit and loved to travel. She was able to see her beloved Chiefs at many NFL stadiums, traveled to numerous rodeos across Montana, and made several trips to the National Finals Rodeo in Vegas. She and her husband traveled around the world to Bali, Belize, Cape Town, and Cuba (to name a few places). They considered Mexico their second home. The bright, aqua blue ocean is where she felt peace. Jan was always the happiest by water and also loved spending time at her summer cabin on Holter Lake.

After the loss of her youngest daughter, she and her oldest daughter started an annual memorial event “The Spring Rockin’ Kabob” to raise money for victims of Domestic Abuse. When Hurricane Katrina’s devastation hit, she volunteered with the Red Cross and flew to the devastation within days to help feed and comfort victims of the hurricane.

Jan is survived by her husband, Ray Stoos of Geraldine, MT; daughter, Shannon (Lance) Blocher of Great Falls; son, Jake Reul of Missoula, MT; stepdaughter, Marissa (Pedro) Russell of Helena; stepson, John Steinbacher of Idaho Falls, ID; sisters, Candy (Jerry) Schlosser of Sand Coulee and Cindy (Steve) Gladeau of Bozeman, MT; 3 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; and many nephews and nieces, all of whom she loved dearly and touched deeply. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.



