Obituary: Janice M. Grimm

Janice M. Grimm, 72, of Great Falls, passed away on Friday, February 17, 2023, with her family by her side. Janice was born on July 4, 1950, in Great Falls. She graduated from Central High School in 1968.

After graduation, Janice joined the US Navy and retired after 20 years of service. She went to work as a secretary after her career in the Navy, retiring after 15 years. She married Charles “Chuck” Grimm and together they had seven children.

She contributed to many organizations over her lifetime to include, St. Joseph’s Indian School, Holy Spirit Catholic Parish, Special Olympics, Multiple Sclerosis, Vietnam Veterans Memorial, and Veterans of Foreign Wars American Legion. In her spare time, Janice loved crocheting, puzzles, reading, and card games. Every year her “cake” of choice was watermelon.

Janice is survived by her husband, Chuck; daughters, Carrie (Darryl), Debra (Gio), Shannon (Chris), Jennifer, Sara Jane (Markus), and Emily; son, Dallas (Rose); 15 grandchildren; and many other beloved family members and friends. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.



