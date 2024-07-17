Obituary: Janice Renae (Wooden) Selstad

Janice Renae (Wooden) Selstad passed away peacefully at home Wednesday, June 26, 2024. She was 73. Janice was born on September 13, 1950, to Ruth (Vetter) and Harold Eugene Wooden in Great Falls, MT. She attended grade school, junior high, and high school in Great Falls and graduated from Great Falls High School.

Janice’s oldest daughter, Camilla Thompson, was born on March 24, 1970. They lived in Great Falls, MT and Park City, UT.

She met and married Scott Selstad on March 20, 1989. Their daughter, Samantha Selstad, was born on October 4, 1989. They lived in Great Falls MT.

Janice enjoyed travelling. Her favorite country to visit was Switzerland. She especially enjoyed the trip she took to Asia with her lifelong girlfriends, Sherry, Charlene, and Betty.

She enjoyed needlepointing, knitting, flower arranging, picture framing, and decorating her house. She always had several projects going on. Her home and her daughter’s homes were decorated with her artwork.

Janice especially loved her grandchildren. She took immense pleasure in visiting them and watching them grow.

She is survived by her brother, Tom Wooden; sister, Rita (Doug) Ward; husband, Scott Selstad; her daughters, Camilla Dean and Samantha (Justin)Lohner; and her grandchildren, Kale Leiby, Reese, and Carson Dean, and Mia and Avery Lohner.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.

