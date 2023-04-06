Obituary: Jason James Tigart

Jason James Tigart, aged 50, Bozeman, formerly of Great Falls, passed away on Monday, April 3, 2023, in Bozeman.
Viewing and visitation will be held on Friday, April 7, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at O’Connor Funeral Home in Great Falls, with a memorial service to be announced.
To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.
