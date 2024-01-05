Obituary: Jason "Jay" Feeler

Jason “Jay” Benjamin Feeler, 54, passed away suddenly on December 15, 2023. Jay was born on October 11, 1969, in Miles City, MT. He was adopted early in his childhood and was raised in Fairfield Bench, graduating from Fairfield High School in 1988.

Jay went on to pursue an education for welding at Butte College. Having a strong work ethic, he was employed in construction his whole life, spending many years with Dick Anderson Construction.

Jay found much joy in his relationship with Teresa Freeman, and though the couple were only married for a short time, they had spent 7 happy years together. Jay would easily consider his 3 kids and 2 grandkids to be his biggest accomplishments in life.

When Jay wasn’t working, he enjoyed wood working, fishing, camping, stock cars, and anything outdoors with his family.

Jay is survived by his parents, Lanie and Ralph; sons, Tyler and Dalton; daughter, Diamond; brothers, Tim, Jim, and Todd; Sisters, Ramona, Judy, and Debbie; as well as Killian and Alicia.

