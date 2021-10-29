Obituary: Jason "Stubby" Stubblefield

Jason Stubblefield “Stubby” of Great Falls passed away on Monday, October 25, 2021, after fighting illness for a short time.

He was born on April 16, 1977. Jason has called Great Falls home for the past 9 years. He was an Air Force Veteran of 20 years. His final duty station was at Malmstrom AFB.

Jason was a beloved husband of Crystal and father of three, Christopher, Nathaniel, and Rebecca. He will be missed, not only by his wife and children, but also nephews and nieces and grand-nephews and grand-nieces.

He was loved by all he met in the community and those he served with in the military.