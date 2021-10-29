Obituary: Jason "Stubby" Stubblefield

Jason Stubblefield “Stubby” of Great Falls passed away on Monday, October 25, 2021, after fighting illness for a short time.
He was born on April 16, 1977. Jason has called Great Falls home for the past 9 years. He was an Air Force Veteran of 20 years. His final duty station was at Malmstrom AFB.
Jason was a beloved husband of Crystal and father of three, Christopher, Nathaniel, and Rebecca. He will be missed, not only by his wife and children, but also nephews and nieces and grand-nephews and grand-nieces.
He was loved by all he met in the community and those he served with in the military.
To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.
Recent Obituaries