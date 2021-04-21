Obituary: Jason Vaughan Christofferson

Jason Vaughan Christofferson was born in Miles City, MT on March 27, 1983, to Carl and Roxanne (Holland) Christofferson. He passed away on March 31, 2021, in West Los Angeles, CA at the age of 38.

Jason attended Great Falls Public Schools and graduated from CMR in 2002. He accepted a scholarship with the Marines and chose active duty upon graduation. His expertise in math led him to be a load master on the C-130s which took him on missions throughout the world. Jason then transferred to the Wyoming Air National Guard so he could continue his education at the University of Wyoming. He graduated with two bachelor’s degrees in mathematics and economics. Jason then pursued a master’s degree in mathematical finance at the University of Southern California, and worked as a manager/director of data/financial analyst in the Los Angeles area.

Jason enjoyed the weather and social opportunities provided in the LA area and it was there he met his wife, Rie. He was extremely loyal in his relationships and loved spending time with friends. Jason is survived by his wife, Rie Kitamura of West Los Angeles; parents, Carl and Roxanne of Great Falls; brothers, Tyson and family of Battle Ground, WA and Shawn and family of Great Falls; daughter, Lia Wang of Pasadena, CA; six nieces and two nephews; and many friends.