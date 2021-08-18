Obituary: Jay Allen Robertson

Jay Allen Robertson, 84, passed away peacefully on August 12, 2021. Jay was born in Great Falls and graduated from Stanford High School. He joined the Montana Air National Guard at 17 and retired after 37 years. He was proud to have achieved the rank of Chief Master Sergeant. He also ran an after-hours washer and dryer repair business for 40 years.

He supported numerous community groups. He was a lifetime member of the Elks and Moose Clubs and various military organizations. He was a lifetime member and treasurer of Montana Pioneer Classic Auto Club and was very active in the local Skunk Wagon Car Club. Jay became involved in the Credit Union movement in 1963 and was on the board of directors for over 30 years for the MANG (now Russell Country Federal Credit Union) credit union. He was also active in the Westside Methodist Church.