Obituary: Jay D. Buck

Jay Dee Buck of Great Falls, Montana passed away at the age of 66 on Monday, April 17, 2023. He came into the world on Wednesday, October 3, 1956, at 1:10 a.m. in Great Falls to Judy (Kennedy) and Alden Buck. After high school, he worked many jobs as a tire buster and mechanic before finally starting an apprenticeship as a plumber/pipe fitter in Local 41. He enjoyed traveling as a pipe fitter for many years before giving it up due to health problems.

When he was only about 8 years old, little did he know that he had met the love of his life. Growing up in the same neighborhood, Jay and Debbie (Tinker) spent lots of time together along with many neighborhood friends getting into all kinds of mischief. After dating off and on from the age of 16, they welcomed their first child, Narae, in 1983. They finally married on June 22, 1985, and welcomed their second child, Roy, in 1986.

Jay always enjoyed having a dog around the house to make the house a home. His favorites being Bingo Bob Banjo, followed by the ever-fierce K.C., and then fat Rebel.

Jay spent his free time working on stock cars and racing #72 at the Great Falls Speedway and watching Nascar on the weekends. He was the happiest when he was hunting with good friends, fishing with family, and making many memories camping. He genuinely enjoyed spending time with his beloved grandkids, Gabriel, Emmry, Rylee, and Cody. He spoiled them rotten.

He was survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Debra; children, Narae Ferguson, and Roy (Emmily) Buck; 4 grandchildren; brother, Ronnie Meek; and nieces, Lacey LaFurge, Jill Meek, and their families.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.



