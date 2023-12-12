Obituary: Jean Cameron (Scott) Dybdal

Jean Cameron (Scott) Dybdal left this world in peace surrounded by her family on December 7, 2023. Born in Newburgh, NY on February 10, 1942, to William Clement and Susan Louise, she attended Colby-Sawyer College in New Hampshire, where she met her first husband, Jock F. Warden of Great Falls, MT. After marrying, Jean and Jock lived in San Francisco before moving to Great Falls in 1963, where she brought her New York charm and wit with much love for her adopted state.

Following her initial marriage, which brought her four children, Jean married the love of her life, Elliott L. Dybdal. Together they created a blended family whose eight kids became the focal point of their lives. They continued to be a source of comfort and passion that sustained Jean after the loss of Elliott in 2003.

Jean also had a lifelong commitment to her community. She led the local effort by the Junior League of Great Falls to save Paris Gibson Square and convert it into a local community arts center. She was also an active volunteer for the Maclean-Cameron Animal Adoption Center’s Fur Ball and the Great Falls Ad Club. She and her late husband Elliott volunteered for the C.M. Russell Museum and were patrons of the Western art community. Jean was also an active big sister in Big Brothers & Sisters and cherished her time with Crystal Trueluck, her little sister.

After her first marriage, she entered the professional workforce, becoming a real estate agent at the Cogswell Agency. Her favorite job was working at Studio 111/Studio Montage where she loved her role in guest services. To this day, much of her social circle and many of her closest friends are the staff, stylists, and clients that frequented these businesses.

Jean is survived by her eight children, Leslie (Paul Standen) Dybdal of Missoula, MT; William Todd (Jackie) Warden of San Luis Obispo, CA, Laura (Maria Gurreri) Dybdal of Missoula, Liz (Kevin O’Neal) Dybdal of Missoula, Susan (John) Boettcher of Eugene, OR, Lee Dybdal of Missoula, Andrew (Emily) Warden of Sammamish, WA, and Chris (Lori) Warden of Missoula: along with her fifteen grandchildren, Benjamin Warden, Rachel O’Neal, Emma (Spencer) Standen, Rachel Warden, Elliott Standen, Alexandra Warden, Cameron Roberts, Isabelle Warden, Mari Rizzuto, Alexander Warden, William Warden, Finley Warden, William Ashton Warden, Jack Tallman Williams, and Bennie Tallman Williams; and her dog, Cowboy. She is also survived by her brother, William “Bill” (Cindy) Scott, of New York City.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.

