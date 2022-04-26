Obituary: Jean Carol (Speer) Largent

An icon of Sun River Valley, a beautiful gentle soul, Jean Carol Largent peacefully passed away surrounded by her loved ones on April 18th, 2022, six days after her 89th birthday. Jean’s journey began April 12,1933 in Conrad, Mt. Born to Ida and Otto K Speer. When Mom was 14, the family moved into the township of Conrad. Mom then attended Conrad High School graduating in 1951. During her high school years, she worked at various Conrad establishments.

Mom enjoyed riding her favorite horse “Rita Ray” in the Whoop Up Parade. It was at the 1952 parade that a beautiful gal on a horse caught the attention on a handsome cowboy, Howard Largent, who quickly started courting her. They were married less than a year later on April 11,1953. They celebrated 65 years together at the time of Howard’s death. The happy couple settled in Ulm, MT and started their family with the birth of Carol Jean and then 10 months later the birth of Sharon Ann.

In 1957 Howard and Jean moved their family to a small farm on the Fairfield Bench. The family was completed with the birth of Howard James (Jim) in 1959 and Marlene Kay 1961. Mom’s childhood “Tomboy” days paid off as she taught Dad how to flood irrigate. One last move took the Largent Family to Simms. Mom took a position at Kaull’s egg farm candling eggs for 3 years. Mom Loved working for the Kaull’s as they were lovely people.

Mom assumed the management of the Sun River Truck Stop Cafe in 1973. She became famous for huge yummy cinnamon rolls and the generous servings of chicken fried steak and gravy. Truckers came from all parts of the country just to eat her cooking!

Jean’s hiatus at the cafe ended in 1982. She was then recruited by many establishments in the Valley and Augusta but especially loved working at the Cozy Corner in Fairfield. Jean’s cooking career ended with the diagnosis of rheumatoid arthritis and severe back pain after a back surgery.

Mom especially enjoyed visits from her 8 grandchildren, Nicole Graves Olson, Christopher Graves (Abbi), Derek (Amanda), Ashle Morris (Mike), Laura Wheeler; two step granddaughters, Jennifer Graves Sertl and Patti Wheeler; great grandchildren, McKayla, Cyrus and Matthew, Alexis, Katy, Jorja, Owen and Sage, Emmet and Briley, Walter, Addison and Sierra. “Grandma Jean ‘was the glue’ that held the family together.”