Obituary: Jean Fleury

It is with a very heavy heart that we share the passing of our beloved mother, Jean Fleury. She was born on November 28, 1935, in Great Falls, Montana. She was the youngest child of Theodor Zumbusch and Amelia Fick. Jean spent her younger years in Bemidji, MN. Part of that time was spent in a Catholic convent. She often talked about dandelion soup from that time. The family returned to Great Falls where she spent the rest of her life.

She married Gil Fleury in July of 1951. They had three children. They later divorced. She met the love of her life, Jack Smerker. They were together for 30 years until his passing in 1999.

Jean worked hard her entire life. She worked as a meat wrapper in the 60s. She worked at Head Start from 1968-1984. She worked at Cascade County Nursing Home from 1983-1986. Her last job was at the Great Falls International Airport from 2000-2020. She was an incredible seamstress and quiltmaker. She was an amazing woman, mother, and grandmother.

She is survived by her daughter, Teri Mahaffey; sons, Bruce Fleury and Morgan Wolf; grandsons, Patrick Mahaffey and Ethan Lee; granddaughter, Amy Spierling; and three great-grandsons.

