Obituary: Jean I. Hicks

Jean Hicks has passed away from complications of a fall in her home June 29th. She was born in Vanport, Oregon September 3, 1943. She moved here with her family at an early age and attended local schools until graduation at GFHS in May 1961. She met her future husband, Lea Grimshaw at the DeMolay downtown and they were married Sept 10, 1961. Her son Ron was born in August of 1964.

Jean was a stay-at-home mom, PTA leader, Cub Scout mom, Den mother, and wife. They welcomed their daughter, Lisa, in December of 1968. In 1976 her husband Lea took a job at Travis AFB in California. Mom landed a job as a secretary at a Naval Base, Mare Island, and worked there 3 years until moving back to Montana in August 1979. She and Lea were divorced in December 1980.

Upon moving home to Great Falls, she worked for the Bureau of Reclamation and later Missile Engineering as a civil service employee. She put in 22 years there and retired in 2004. In her retirement she enjoyed cross stitch, crocheting blankets and potholders, as well as planting flowers in the Spring to enjoy throughout the summer.

She met her second husband, Don Hicks in 1986, and after a year they were married. Don adored her and gave her a purpose in life besides working. They enjoyed a few years traveling to Kansas to see Don's parents and many back yard BBQ's and sunsets. Upon his passing in October 2007 her health began to decline. She then enjoyed trips on her scooter to JB's and the barber shop. She enjoyed written correspondence and puzzles on the internet. She always had a kitty in her life which gave her much comfort in life's tough times.