Obituary: Jean Jennelle

Jean Jennelle, 93, passed away with her loving husband and family by her side on Monday, January 22, 2024.

Jean was born on March 18, 1930 to Isaac Tetter and Hester McGuire. She was raised in Harlem, MT for most of her life alongside her siblings. She would go on to graduate with the Harlem class of 1947.

Jean is survived by her sons, Bruce (Paula) Stahmer of Bozeman, MT and Isaac (Jean) Stahmer of Great Falls, MT; her sister, Helen Blount of Sacramento, CA; her brother, Jim Tetter of Huntley, MT; and a host of nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.