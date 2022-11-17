Obituary: Jean (Lance) Knowles

Jean (Lance) Knowles was born in Nebraska City, NE in 1933. She was the youngest of six children born to Frank and Helen (Zeleny) Lance. In 1954, the family moved to Downey, CA where Jean went to work for American Aviation.

In 1954, Jean met her future husband, Bruce Knowles, originally from Neihart, MT, when he was stationed in San Diego, CA in the Navy. They were married in Black Eagle, Montana in 1956 and made Great Falls their home. In 1958 they were blessed with a precious daughter, Vicki Diane. Vicki met Charles Sheets in 1980 and they were married in 1985.

Jean was a stay-at-home mom and later worked for the telephone company, Electrolux, and Carpenter Paper Company. In 1970 Jean went to work for the Great Falls Public School system as a secretary. She worked there for 25 years starting at Collins School in Black Eagle and then moved on to the Reading Center, Longfellow, Meadowlark, and Morningside schools until her retirement in 1995.

Jean's hobbies included playing cards, bowling, and spending time with family and friends. Jean will be best known for Auntie Jean's dinner rolls that were a staple at family gatherings.


