Obituary: Jeanne Kay Parenteau

Jeanne Kaye Parenteau passed away on August 2, 2023, at the age of 73. She was born on June 21, 1950, to Nolien and Ray Dryden. Jeanne graduated from Centerville High School and the Oakland Dental Assistant School in 1968. She graduated from the Great Falls Vo-Tech in 1992. She worked for Dr. Jim Cory before returning to school and worked in the medical field until she retired.

Jeanne married her forever love, Benjamin Parenteau, on April 26, 1969, at Holy Family Catholic Church. She loved to craft, and in recent years became an avid quilter. She loved her family fiercely and was so proud of her grandchildren. Singing and making up silly songs was her greatest talent. Jeanne never met a stranger and always made everyone feel like family.

She is survived by her husband, Benjamin; daughters, Christina Parenteau and Karie Parenteau Cuellar; son, Ira Parenteau; sisters, Beverly Seaman Pepos, Juanita Seaman Round, and Ramona Dryden Wroblewski; granddaughters, Anise Cuellar and Roxie Parenteau; and grandson, Andre Cuellar.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.



