Obituary: Jeff Andrew Newman

Jeff Andrew Newman, 58, of Great Falls, passed away on Saturday, November 26, 2022. Born June 28, 1964, in Bremerhaven Germany as a US citizen to Daniel R. and Jo Ann (Gubert) Newman, Jeff grew up in a military family that moved around a lot. The family lived in Hammond, LA, Anchorage, AK, San Angelo, TX, Burke, VA, Brandon, FL and Great Falls, MT. Jeff graduated from high school while in Burke, VA, attending Lake Braddock Secondary School.

While at Lake Braddock Secondary School he graduated from their culinary arts training program. This would lead to a career as Head Chef for the Service American Corp in locations in Virginia and Washington DC. He was also Head Chef for Giant Food Inc. at locations in VA, MD and DC as well as Head Chef for Shirley’s Catering in Burke, VA. When he moved to Great Falls, he started a new career working for the United States Postal Service until his passing.

He was interested in music engineering and acoustics, computer assembly, software and gaming. Survivors include his father, Daniel R. Newman of Great Falls; brother, Jay M. Newman of Burke, VA; sister, Ann Lynde of Great Falls. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.

