Obituary: Jeffery Allan Osborne

Jeffery Allan Osborne, 59, of Great Falls, MT passed away suddenly on Sunday, November 28, 2021. Jeff was born March 4, 1962, in Morris, Illinois to Al and Joyce Osborne. He was a proud Marine Veteran and an avid fly fisherman.

He is survived by his father, Al of Great Falls; his sister, Rhonda Gage of Great Falls; brother, Mike (Diana) of Everett, WA; daughter, Teya Pallante of Fort Pierce, FL; four nieces; one nephew; five great nephews; a great-great niece and three grandchildren, along with a special friend Terri Young.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Project Healing Waters, FlyFishing Great Falls Program for Veterans in care of John Lynn-Program Lead PHW, 145 Treasure State Drive, Great Falls, MT 59404