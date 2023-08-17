Obituary: Jeffery D. Beecroft

Jeffery D. Beecroft of Great Falls, our cherished husband, father, and papa, passed away on July 6, 2023, following an incredibly difficult 7.5-month battle with brain cancer. Jeff’s story began on July 16, 1962, in Great Falls, MT. Jeff completed his public education in Great Falls, first attending Chief Joseph Elementary School, followed by East Middle School, and finally graduating from Great Falls High School in 1980.

It was late in his high school years he was introduced to the life of rodeo and the love of horses. His interest peaked and his admiration grew as he secured a job working as a ranch hand. He spent a lot of time riding, dabbled in some rodeo adventures of his own competing in bareback bronc riding, and dreamed of one day owning his own Palomino. Into early adulthood, he explored a couple other employment opportunities including working at Eli’s Records and Tapes which cultivated and catered to his love of music. He later worked in a security position at Shopko which again ignited his innate passion for law enforcement.

He ultimately found his way to the Great Falls Police Department and was hired in 1989, wearing badge number 152, as an answer to his higher calling. Throughout Jeff’s 33 years of dedicated service with the GFPD, he served in a multitude of roles. After being promoted to Master Police Officer in October of 1994, he devoted several years as a support services housing officer. In November of 2002, Jeff was then promoted to Sergeant. At varying times, he was an investigation supervisor in detectives, worked in street crimes and gangs, and held a position within a specialized narcotics task force. Although Jeff enjoyed his time within these subspecialties, his true passion was “being on the streets.” So in October of 2012, he transitioned back to patrol where he remained until his retirement in June of 2022.

In 1983, Jeff providentially met the love of his life, Denice, whom he affectionately nicknamed “Georgie” (short for gorgeous). In a series of serendipitous events, including an underage Denice sneaking into the JBarT using her older sister’s ID, Jeff and Denice’s relationship blossomed into a 40-year love story. They were married on July 12, 1986, and cultivated a 36-year marriage together. They welcomed first, a daughter, Meaghan in 1987. They then welcomed a son, Ryan, in 1989.

As his children grew, and they had children of their own, his grandbabies gave him a new spark, purpose and meaning for life. His four granddaughters were quite literally the light of his life, and he proudly doted over each and every one of them. He would often say that he was most excited about retirement so that he could “spend time with the grandbabies” and looked forward to babysitting and going on adventures with them “while everyone else was at work.”

Jeff is survived by his wife, Denice Beecroft; daughter, Meaghan (Derek) Smith; son, Ryan (Jayme) Beecroft; granddaughters, Henley, Hattie, Hollyn, and Sophie; mother, Patty Beecroft; brother, Brian Beecroft; along with many dear aunts; uncles; cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Norm Beecroft; grandparents, Joyce and Frank Anderson; his beloved great grandmother, Gertrude “Noni” Lucas; and countless other loved ones.

We would be honored for all to attend Jeff’s memorial service on Saturday September 16, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at the University of Providence McLaughlin Center Gymnasium (1415 20th St S).

