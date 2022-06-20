Obituary: Jeffrey Allen Shaver

Jeffrey Allen Shaver, age 64, of Great Falls, passed away at Benefis Hospital on June 17, 2022, from complications that arose after a stroke. Jeff was born in Malta, MT on May 11, 1958, to Robert and Doris Shaver. He grew up in Dodson where he received his education.

On July 29, 1997, he married the love of his life, Lori Magda. They lived together in Great Falls with their children and grandchildren until Lori’s passing in 2016, after which he continued to live with and care for his granddaughter, Adelyn. Jeff was extremely passionate about being an involved father and grandfather. He enjoyed camping, Harley motorcycles, and good music like Steve Earle or Bob Dylan, and he loved spending time with friends and family more than anything else.

Survivors include his father and stepmother, Robert and Linda Shaver; daughters, Kendra (Kody) Marquart, Rischell Day, and Nicole Quintanilla of Great Falls; brother, Steve (Pattie) Shaver; sisters, Margie (Gary) Braach and Jill (Tom) Gatzemeier; nine grandchildren; and many other loved ones.