Obituary: Jeffrey "Jeff" Edward Rehor

February 6, 1958 - November 10, 2023
Posted at 4:07 PM, Nov 17, 2023
Jeff Rehor passed away November 10, 2023. Jeff was born in Great Falls and graduated from Great Falls High School in 1976. He received a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering in 1980 and a Master of Science in Chemical Engineering in 1982 from MSU.

Jeff loved to travel and golf. Due to his many medical conditions he was no longer able to golf, but enjoyed reading and music. Jeff never complained and dealt with what life had given him the best way that he could.

He worked for 30 years in various positions with the Idaho National Engineering Laboratory. He was raised as a Catholic.

He is survived by his father, Edward Rehor; siblings, Casey Tucker (Steve), Chris Rehor (Becky), Charla Scardon (Chuck), and Andrea Maher; and many nieces and nephews.

