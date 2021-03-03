Obituary: Jeffrey Wayne Ahrens

Jeffrey Wayne Ahrens, 60, of Great Falls, beloved father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and good friend, passed away on Wednesday, February 24, 2021.

Born January 4, 1961 in Covina, CA to Merlyn and Sylvia Crow Ahrens, Jeff was raised in West Covina and San Diego, CA, graduating from Patrick Henry High School in 1979. In his youth he was selected to multiple athletic all-star teams. His working career consisted of plumbing and pipefitting jobs from San Diego, CA to northern Montana and every state in between. Jeff loved commercial work, underground utilities, and new facilities on multiple military installations. He took his work experience from construction and applied them to support many churches, park and recreation departments, baseball fields for youth baseball and homeless shelters.