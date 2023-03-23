Obituary: Jenna Lee Young

Jenna Lee Young, 34, passed away on March 13, 2023. Jenna was born in Great Falls, MT on May 3, 1988 to parents Philip and Gayle (Lubbes) Young. Growing up here, she attended local schools.

After completing school, Jenna lived in Laurel, MT for 8 years.

While in Great Falls, Jenna met her fiancé, Slater La Tray. Though the couple never wed, they shared two children together.

Jenna spent her years working as a server in the hospitality industry.

She is survived by her fiancé Slater La Tray of Laurel, MT; father Philip Young of Sand Coulee, MT; sons Devin and Tristan Young; and brother Justin (Lexy) Cottingham. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.



