Obituary: Jennifer E. Peterson

Jennifer E. Peterson, 48, of Great Falls passed away on Friday, November 19, 2021 at Peace Hospice. Jen was born on May 29, 1973 in Daville, IL to Andrew and Sharon (Wisdom) DeLashmit. She was raised all across the US in Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, Texas, and Wisconsin. In 1991 she graduated from North Crawford High School. After high school she would go on to receive her degree from University of Phoenix and work in customer service and tech support.

Married twice, to Scott Peterson in Rochester, MN and then to Joseph McNeil in Oceanside, CA. She raised three children who were the light of her life. She also enjoyed music, singing and art.

She will be missed by many but especially her parents, Andy and Sharon DeLashmit; daughters, Annee Peterson, Serenity McNeil, and Kaitlyn McNeil; brothers, Jeremy DeLashmit, Joshua DeLashmit; grandparents, Betty Wisdom, and Betty DeLashmit.