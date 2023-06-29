Obituary: Jennifer Fitzgerald

Jennifer Fitzgerald, 30, passed away June 28, 2023 at Cut Bank Hospital surrounded by her loving family.

She was born May 4, 1993 in Browning, Montana to James “Crow” Fitzgerald and Danette Calf Boss Ribs. She attended school in Cut Bank, MT.

Jennifer grew up in Cut Bank, MT and spent time in Browning also. Jennifer especially loved her daughter and her nephews and loved spending time with them. She was all about family and spent all her free time with them.

Jennifer along with her sisters, Kellie and Jamie, took care of their father Crow throughout their childhood after he received a heart transplant.

Jennifer is survived by her daughter, Payton Renville of Cut Bank, MT, her sisters Kellie Fitzgerald (Max Spotted Bear) of Cut Bank, MT and Jamie Fitzgerald of Browning, MT, Brother, Gabriel Calf Boss Ribs of Butte, MT, Grandfather, Daniel Calf Boss Ribs Jr., of Heart Butte, MT, Uncle, Daniel Calf Boss Ribs III (Theresa) of Browning, MT, Ronald Red Head (Robin) of Browning, MT, Paul Fitzgerald of Babb, MT, Nephews, Ethan Bear Child and Kayshawn and Gabriel Fitzgerald all of Cut Bank, MT. Aunts, Aloha Red Head of Browning, MT, Betty Rutherford of Heart Butte, MT, April Calf Boss Ribs of Heart Butte, MT



