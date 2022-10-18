Obituary: Jennifer Joanne Lightner Keller

Jennifer Joanne Lightner Keller, aged 48, passed away on Friday, October 14th at her home in Great Falls, after a courageous five-and-a-half-year battle with breast cancer. Born June 10, 1974 in Conrad, MT and raised in Choteau, MT. She attended Flathead Valley Community College and graduated with an Associate's Degree. On April 10, 2019 she married Jeffrey D. Keller in Great Falls, MT and lived in Great Falls till she passed. She worked as an Administrative Assistant for the Montana Department of Transportation for the last 11 ½ years, until she took a medical retirement in December 2021.

Jenny was an avid gardener, and nurtured many vegetable and flower gardens over the years. She was a member of the Montana Master Gardeners Association. The patio pots, and flower beds around her home were a beautiful testament to her love of gardening.

Traveling was one of Jenny’s favorite things to do and she and her husband enjoyed many trips up and down the western United States. Some of her favorites were to Sand Point, ID, Walla Walla, WA, Bryce Canyon and Zion National Parks in Utah, The Grand Canyon, Flagstaff, Sedona, and Tucson, AZ, Seattle, WA, the Washington Coast at Long Beach, Rancho Mirage, CA. She particularly enjoyed Santa Fe, and Taos, NM.

Jennifer loved her husband, Jeff, and her friends and family deeply. She was a kind, generous, and loving wife, daughter, sister, and friend. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

A Rosary Service will be held on Wednesday, October 19th in the Rose Room Chapel at Croxford Funeral Home at 6:00 PM. A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, October 20th at 11:00 AM at The Immaculate Heart Of Mary Catholic Church in Black Eagle. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Croxford Funeral Home website .

