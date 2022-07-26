Obituary: Jennifer L. (Thornton) Amundson

Jennifer L. Amundson, 70, of Great Falls, passed away on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. Born in Sidney, Montana on March 28, 1952 to Ed and Zona (Osterman) Thornton. The family relocated to Bozeman where she graduated from Bozeman High School in 1970, then attended MSU for two years. While in Bozeman she met Mark J. Amundson, marrying him on December 23, 1972 in Sidney, MT.

A bookkeeper in the hospitality industry, Jennifer worked for H & R Block, the Town House Inn, and Taco Treat. She spent several years in Sidney, Lewiston, and Bozeman, with the last 35 years in Great Falls. An artist at heart, she was proficient at watercolor painting. She loved gardening and enjoyed painting flowers and wildlife, as well as reading about western history and culture.

Jennifer is survived by her husband of 49 years, Mark; son, Dana Amundson of Great Falls; daughter, Kristin (John) Troy of Livingston; sisters Dierdre Richardson of Bozeman and Lisa Lake of Nampa, ID; brothers, Ed (Donna) Thornton Jr. of Lewistown and Tom Thornton (Tina DeWeese) of Bozeman; and many other loved ones..