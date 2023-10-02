Obituary: Jeremiah Alexander Rugwell

Jeremiah "Porky Thor" Rugwell, 35, beloved Spouse, Son, Father, Brother, Grandson and Friend was called home to Valhalla on September 5, 2023 after his short but fierce battle with cancer.

Jeremiah was a bright, blue eyed kid, with a smile that brightened up any room. He graduated from CMR High School in Great Falls, Mt. Shortly afterwards he headed for the "Big City" Phoenix, AZ. He ultimately settled in Albuquerque, NM, where he met and married the love of his life Lacey and where they raised their beautiful family. His family was the light of his life. Together they enjoyed Escape Rooms, Pokémon Go, and board games.

He worked for the railroad as a Car-man and welder for many years. He would often travel to Kansas to achieve additional certifications. He received the Saftey Coin from the railroad to recognize his safety and leadership skills.

He loved Power-lifting and traveling to his competitions. His last one being in Las Vegas, NV. He was very proud of his personal records: Squat 600.76lbs, Bench-press 336.2lbs, and Deadlift 650.36lbs.

Jeremiah is survived by his spouse Lacey Rugwell; father Dale Rugwell; mother and step-father Terrie and Rob Simonich; sons Dominic Rugwell and John Fleshman; daughter Leandra Merendon; sister and brother in law Jamie and Josh Janicke; nieces and nephews Korriona, Kalub, Kase, Kearsten. As well as many other family members and his crazy cat Tulip.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 14th, 2023 @ 2:30pm. Northwest Family Fellowship 300 23rd Ave N.E. Great Falls, MT.

