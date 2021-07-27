Obituary: Jerry Evon Gallagher

Jerry Gallagher passed away July 22, 2021, at Benefis with his beloved wife of 35 years at his side. Jerry was born to John Gallagher and Margaret Reichelt Gallagher on January 19, 1942, in Fort Benton, MT. Jerry’s early life was spent growing up in Great Falls with a large family of 8 other siblings.

Jerry and Kathy were married November of 1986. They started the family in 1987, when daughter Casey Jo (apple of his eye) came along. Close behind in 1988, came son Jerry Robert (JR) hunting and fishing buddy for life. JR married Amanda Jo and granddaughter, Rhen was born. Our family was complete.

Jerry’s greatest passion (besides his family) was hunting and fishing. He loved the Little and Big Belt Mountains and knew every good spot. They fished Belt Creek, Smith River, and many more. Later on, he enjoyed many trips with friends and mostly teaching his son.

Jerry started at a young age working with his dad (Gallagher Bros. Trucking). They stacked and hauled hay all over the state. Upon graduating high school, he enlisted in the USMC. He was active duty for 3 years and Marine Corps Reserve for 4 years. He later returned to helping his dad and then worked at the smelter for a couple of years. Jerry then went to work for Baltrusch Trucking hauling cattle to feedlots and ranches.