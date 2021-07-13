Obituary: Jerry LaVerne Bales Sr.

Jerry LaVerne Bales Sr., 90, of Fairfield, passed away on Sunday, July 11, 2021. Born in Colfax Township, Iowa on August 11, 1930 to Herchelle and Martha (Sell) Bales, Jerry was raised in Adel, Iowa.

He joined the U. S. Air Force after finishing school, serving honorably for 6 ½ years. He married Bette Seek in Great Falls, MT on November 8, 1952, remaining together for 52 years until her passing. They were blessed with three daughters, Barbara, Linda and Candace; and with one son, Jerry Jr.

The family lived in Great Falls, Belt, Ft. Benton, Fairfield and Simms. A hard worker, Jerry supported the family as a painter/carpenter, a truck driver and a farm hand. He enjoyed fishing, wood working, bowling and playing pinochle.