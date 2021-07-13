Watch
NewsObituaries

Actions

Obituary: Jerry LaVerne Bales Sr.

August 11, 1930 ~ July 11, 2021
items.[0].image.alt
Family Photo
<b>Obituary: Jerry LaVerne Bales Sr.</b><br/><b>August 11, 1930 ~ July 11, 2021</b>
Obituary: Jerry LaVerne Bales Sr. August 11, 1930 ~ July 11, 2021
Posted at 11:28 AM, Jul 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-13 13:28:13-04

Jerry LaVerne Bales Sr., 90, of Fairfield, passed away on Sunday, July 11, 2021. Born in Colfax Township, Iowa on August 11, 1930 to Herchelle and Martha (Sell) Bales, Jerry was raised in Adel, Iowa.

He joined the U. S. Air Force after finishing school, serving honorably for 6 ½ years. He married Bette Seek in Great Falls, MT on November 8, 1952, remaining together for 52 years until her passing. They were blessed with three daughters, Barbara, Linda and Candace; and with one son, Jerry Jr.

The family lived in Great Falls, Belt, Ft. Benton, Fairfield and Simms. A hard worker, Jerry supported the family as a painter/carpenter, a truck driver and a farm hand. He enjoyed fishing, wood working, bowling and playing pinochle.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.

Recent Obituaries
Next Page

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch MTN News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere