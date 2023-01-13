Obituary: Jerry Lee Finney

Jerry Lee Finney of Cascade MT passed away from ill health on January 11, 2023, at the age of 75. He was born on May 20, 1947, in Rutherford Heights, PA to parents, Samuel Harvey and Caroline Romane (Behrens) Finney.

He joined the Air Force on May 1, 1968, and was honorably discharged on April 30, 1972, with the rank of sergeant. He was a lineman/repairman with the phone company from April 30, 1973, to August 13, 2005, in Colorado and Montana, and formed close friendships with co-workers Larry Schultz, Mike Reid and Keith Yahraus.

Jerry married Diane Kahler in 1973 in Alamosa, CO. They had daughter, Shawna, and Diane's two young sons, Kevin and Michael. Diane and Jerry later divorced but remained good friends. Jerry married Jacqueline Taylor in 1979 in Powell, WY. They lived in Sun River, MT for many years until her death. He met good friends and neighbors, Karen and Mel Johnson, Mitch Higgins, Phil Odegard, and Larry Davidson while living in Sun River. Jerry married Linda Godak on June 21, 2013, in Great Falls, MT.

Jerry had a unique sense of humor and liked joking with friends and family. He competed in rodeo bareback and bull riding events during high school and college. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, construction projects, and spending time with family, friends, and all critters large and small. His current beloved critter was his buddy, his shadow, and spoiled cat Kali.

Survivors include his wife, Linda; daughter, Shawna Finney of Colorado; step-daughters, Lucinda (Larry) Stanley of Great Falls, MT and Melissa (Kevin) Smerker of Vaughn, MT; stepsons, Kevin and Michael both of Colorado; stepdaughter, Beth; and stepson Dave Taylor; eight step-grandchildren, Levi Stanley of Great Falls, MT, Lara (Austin) Fowler of Conrad, MT, Nicholas (Jen) Smerker of Raeford, NC, Jaren, Caden, Kyler, Addyson, and Makena Smerker; three step-great-grandchildren, Aspen and Ember Stanley, and Kash Fowler; sister-in-Law, Barbara Finney Walter of Dewey, AZ; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.


