Obituary: Jerry Lee Kind Sr.

Jerry Lee Kind, Sr. passed away October 13, 2023, at Peace Hospice. Jerry was born in Kalispell on February 5, 1946, to Oscar and Wanda Kind. His childhood was spent on the Fairfield Bench. Jerry attended school in Fairfield and then joined the Navy.

He enjoyed a spin around the dance floor, which won the hearts of two wonderful women during his life. First, Antoinette “Toni” Horan, whom he married in 1969. They had three children. The family lived in Great Falls where Jerry worked for the Anaconda Company. They moved to Fort Benton in 1981, where he worked as a foreman for the Highway Department until he and Toni divorced.

Jerry moved around a bit until another dance floor brought Lila Boschee into his life in 1990. He and Lila shared a home, pets, and a wonderful life together until his passing. He enjoyed entertaining grandchildren and supporting them in school and sporting events. He was a wonderful neighbor who mowed the lawns, shoveled the snow, fixed the cars, and built the garages. He was an avid hunter and outdoorsman. He harvested many deer and elk and helped friends pack their game out and process meat with them.

Jerry is survived by wife, Lila Boschee of Great Falls; son, Jerry (Kalli) Kind of Helena; daughters, Jennifer (Josh) Schlotter of Ulm, and Julie (Brandon) Neuman of Power; grandchildren, Ava and Ella Kind, Brandon and Ashtyn Schlotter, and Quinci, Kinlie, and Kamri Neuman; and sisters, Betty (Jim) Short of Great Falls and Barbara (Bill) Carpenter of Bynum.

