Obituary: Jerry Lynne Evans

Jerry Lynne Evans passed away from natural causes at Peace Hospice on July 30, 2022, Jerry was 86 at the time of her passing. Jerry was born on November 13, 1935, in Temple, Texas to Hugh and Ethel Weir. She lived in the small town of Troy, Texas until graduating from high school. Jerry graduated from North Texas University at the age of 19 with a degree in Music. She taught vocal music in Texas, Arizona, New Mexico, and Great Falls where she retired in 1997.

Jerry was teaching in Cloudcroft, New Mexico in 1963 when she met Roger Evans who worked for the U.S. Forest Service. They married in 1964 at Alamogordo, New Mexico. Their first son, Michael was born in Alamogordo. After two more moves, their daughter, Sheila was born in Prescott, Arizona in 1969. The family moved to Great Falls in 1970.