Obituary: Jesse Renee Stawsky

Jesse Renee Stawsky, 28, died Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Great Falls, MT. Jesse was born on March 26, 1995, in Glenwood Springs, Colorado to Greg Stawsky and Deborah Mucciante. She moved to Montana with her mom and sister at a young age and continued residing there throughout adulthood.

Jesse was a spunky little girl who loved monkey bars and spending time with her sister, Rachel. They would often spend time swimming, doing each other’s hair and makeup, and playing Barbies.

Jesse’s adulthood had many struggles that followed a horrible car accident that happened in August 2013. She went through many surgeries, loss of a parent, and addiction. She gave birth to two beautiful babies who were placed in wonderful homes shortly after birth. She tried many times to get better for them, and her family prayed endlessly that she would find her way again.

Jesse was a friend, sister, daughter, granddaughter, niece, and mother. She would want to be remembered for her tender heart; she was always willing to go out of her way to help others.

Jesse is survived by her father, Greg Stawsky; her children, Kyler and Deborah; her sister, her three brothers, her grandparents, her uncles, her niece and nephew, and many friends.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.



