Obituary: Jimmie Claud Keller

Jimmie C Keller, 92, of Great Falls, a retired mechanic and school district engineer died February 3rd of natural causes. Jim was born January 29,1929 in Nowata Oklahoma and was raised in Lewistown Montana. He graduated from Fergus County High School and became a mechanic for a dealership in Lewistown Montana while also joining the National Guard.

On September 3, 1955 he married Maurine Kempenaar in Lewistown. Jim served as Worthy Patron for Eastern Star with the Great Falls Chapter as well as Worthy Grand Patron for the state of Montana. He was active with the Scottish Rite and was always willing to help out with projects. Jim enjoyed fishing, hunting and camping with his family.