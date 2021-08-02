Obituary: Jo "JoJo" Anne (Evans) Weingart

Jo Anne (Evans) Weingart, our loving wife, mother, sister, and friend to many, took her final breath on the evening of July 25, 2021, after a courageous battle with dementia. JoJo was born in Helena on November 23, 1948, to David and Dorothy (White) Evans. The Evans clan finally settled on a grain farm in Fairfield. She began her early adulthood in Missoula and attended the University of Montana briefly before the birth of her first son, Sean. A few years followed before the birth of her son Josh, and her only daughter, Michael Jo. The family would make their way to Great Falls soon after, and her youngest child Shane was born a few years later.

In the early 1980s, Jo caught the eye of Matt Weingart while the two worked at a diesel equipment dealership. Although they were on different paths at the time, they were always destined to be together. They were married on February 18, 1995 in Las Vegas, and the bond they made that day grew stronger each day until her passing. Matt, who was a loving father to all of Jo’s children, lost his soulmate.

Jo was an excellent bookkeeper and very savvy with numbers, working for many Great Falls businesses. She loved working on jigsaw puzzles with her sisters around the holidays, conquering every crossword and sudoku puzzle book she could find. In her younger years she enjoyed camping and fishing; almost every family photo seemed to be around a campfire near a Montana lake. When life slowed down, you could find her spending her days planting flowers in her yard and enjoying time around the pool with her grandchildren.